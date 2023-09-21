Motorcycle rider who rammed into JPJ roadblock in PD, injuring officer, pleads guilty in court – RM5k fine

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 21 2023 2:34 pm

The motorcycle rider who attempted to ride through a JPJ roadblock and rammed into an officer, injuring him, has pleaded guilty at the Port Dickson magistrate court. He has been handed a RM5,000 fine by the court, TV3 reported.

The video of the incident, which went viral, showed a motorcyclist attempting to evade a JPJ roadblock, swerving and hitting an officer in the process. Both fell from the impact, and the rider was arrested.

The roadblock was on a highway in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, and the incident happened last Sunday. It has been said that the rider, who was on a Yamaha 125ZR, attempted the dangerous manoeuvre as he did not have a valid license.

Video tular anggota JPJ dirempuh penunggang motosikal ketika sekatan jalan raya dikatakan berlaku di Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. Kedengaran dalam video lelaki itu tidak mahu berhenti kerana tidak memiliki lesen. "Kau langgar orang lari, kau berhenti la saman, baru 100 takda… pic.twitter.com/iWnKL8idWY — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) September 17, 2023

