Motorcycle rider who rammed into JPJ roadblock in PD, injuring officer, pleads guilty in court – RM5k fine

The motorcycle rider who attempted to ride through a JPJ roadblock and rammed into an officer, injuring him, has pleaded guilty at the Port Dickson magistrate court. He has been handed a RM5,000 fine by the court, TV3 reported.

The video of the incident, which went viral, showed a motorcyclist attempting to evade a JPJ roadblock, swerving and hitting an officer in the process. Both fell from the impact, and the rider was arrested.

The roadblock was on a highway in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, and the incident happened last Sunday. It has been said that the rider, who was on a Yamaha 125ZR, attempted the dangerous manoeuvre as he did not have a valid license.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.