Roundabout lane dispute: left, right, straight – who has the right of way? Here’s PDRM’s official priority list

Check out the video below. But if you have kids around or are in a public place, it’s best to keep the volume low as there are some profanities being uttered at the end.

Basically, the dashcam car comes to a roundabout in Bandar Baru Selayang. It’s on the right lane as it approaches the roundabout and therefore moves into the inner lane of the roundabout. A grey Myvi is on the left/outside of the dashcam car. The video car wants to go straight (12 o’clock) but the Myvi wants to continue on the roundabout, which leads to both paths crossing.

The dashcam car’s driver is incensed, sounding the horn and cursing the Myvi. However, the post on X (formerly Twitter) mocks the dashcam car, remarking that “TikTok kids don’t know roundabout rules”. Watch the video – do you agree? To you, who’s in the wrong?

budak budak tiktok ramai yang taktau rules roundabout. pic.twitter.com/zprOBNb9m4 — doosik (@sakaramona) September 20, 2023

Here’s the official answer from PDRM. The car coming in from the left lane (outside lane in the roundabout) can only turn left (9 o’clock) or go straight (12 o’clock). The car on the right lane (inside lane in the roundabout) can head to all directions except for 9 o’clock.

When you apply this simple rule to the situation in the video, it’s clear that the Myvi on the outer lane should not have proceeded further than 12 o’clock – he is wrong. On the other hand, it is well within the rights of the dashcam car to cut through to 12 o’clock as he was from the right lane. Two lanes into two lanes, no crossing each other. This is illustrated in the image below.

Agree or not, that’s the black and white. Also, the PDRM guidelines state that cars already in the roundabout have the priority over those wanting to get in, so those who are queuing up must give priority to those who want to exit the roundabout, but you know that already right? Right?

In any case, remember to always use your turn signals and – this is easier said than done – have some patience on the road. Drive safe.

