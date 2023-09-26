2023 MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition launched in Malaysia – artwork by Jared Lim; priced from RM255k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / September 26 2023 4:32 pm

MINI Malaysia has teamed up with local artist Jared Lim (commonly known as ‘Professional Crayon’) to design a special version of the MINI Countryman called the Roof Art Edition. Based on the existing Cooper S variant of the Countryman, the Roof Art Edition is available in three colours, namely British Racing Green, Chilli Red and Island Blue.

All three feature a unique ‘Foliage’ artwork on the roof that was designed by Lim, which the company says “showcases the rich tapestry of Malaysian flowers while highlighting many classic elements of the MINI brand.”

“Within the intricate composition are wings of the MINI logo gracefully emerging through waves and weaves of the Malaysian flora. At the centre, a bejeweled gem-shaped heart encapsulates the Union Jack tail lights, a speedometer, and a compass, symbolising the adventurer’s relentless pursuit of new experiences. Amongst the foliage, a hibiscus blossoms, representing the encounters and adventures that await on one’s journey,” the company said in its release.

MINI Malaysia says the Countryman Roof Art Edition will be offered in limited quantities, with each one retailing for RM255,388 on-the-road without insurance. Keep in mind this figure is without the four-year extended warranty and service package; adding that brings the price up to RM264,888. Compared to a regular Cooper S Countryman, you’re looking at a RM5,000 premium for the Roof Art Edition.

Aside from the eye-catching artwork, Roof Art Edition’s kit list remains familiar. Standard items include the MINI All4 Exterior Optic that includes decorative bumper elements and a sump guard matte aluminium. There are also automatic LED headlamps (with cornering functionality), bonnet stripes, roof rails, side sills and the Piano Black Exterior Trim, the last of which adds a high-gloss black accents on the exterior lights, grille and side scuttles.

The list continues with 19-inch ‘Turnstile Spoke’ alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, Keyless Go, Comfort Access with Easy Opener (powered tailgate with hands-free access), the MINI Yours Illuminated cockpit in Shaded Silver, Dark Silver door bezels, Hazy Grey trim elements, a Satellite Grey headliner, Leather Cross Punch upholstery in Carbon Black and the MINI Yours Walknappa Leather steering wheel with a Union Jack insignia.

The screens inside the cabin include a five-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch central touchscreen and a head-up display. Audio playback is handled by a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and the infotainment system provides navigation, Apple CarPlay and smartphone connectivity functions.

In terms of driver assists, the Driving Assistant package includes high-beam assist, speed limit information, pedestrian warning with light city braking function, and approach control warning with light city braking function. No adaptive cruise control, but you do get a passive system with braking function.

Given this is still a Cooper S under the bonnet, there’s a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit that pumps out 192 PS and 280 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 226 km/h. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels, and there are various drive modes to change the characteristics of the powertrain.

“MINI Malaysia has always passionately stood for embracing and celebrating diversity across cultures. With this new Roof Art edition, we are delivering on our commitment to supporting local artists within this industry, with the hope that these collaborations will create meaningful products that foster a deeper connection with the Malaysian market,” said Linnet Yew, head of MINI Malaysia.

“Jared is a multidisciplinary creative and valued partner of ours who has worked on several projects with the BMW Group over the years, creating state-of-the-art pieces that continue to inspire us to this day. As such, we are thrilled to present this exclusive MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition to our loyal customers and enthusiasts alike, providing them with a truly personalised MINI ownership experience,” she added.

2023 MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition spec sheet

