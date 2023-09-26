Shell Fleet Solutions launches Accelerate to Zero fleet management in Malaysia for commercial applications

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 26 2023 5:52 pm

Shell Fleet Solutions, the business mobility division of Shell Malaysia has officially launched its Accelerate to Zero (A2Z) programme in Malaysia, which evolves from a traditional fuel card provider service to become an integrated business mobility solutions provider.

The A2Z programme integrates the revamped Shell Card, the Shell Recharge EV charging network, Shell Telematics and carbon compensation for businesses operating a commercial vehicle fleet, and to help them optimise their operations in terms of costs and achieving sustainability goals, says Shell Malaysia.

“Shell aims to be the partner of choice for fleet owners in Malaysia in their transition towards decarbonisation and accelerating growth. Whether you are a small business owner or a large global enterprise, we provide integrated fleet solutions enabled by our people, technology and data to help achieve your business and sustainability goals,” said Shell Fleet Solutions Malaysia general manager Joanna Lean.

The Shell Card has been revamped to enable integration with a fleet’s day-to-day expenses including fuel, telematics, lubricants and EV charging through the Shell Recharge network. For Shell Recharge, the charging ecosystem aims to provide corporate fleets with a complete package of hardware, software, and support solutions to meet specific EV infrastructure requirements.

Shell Telematics combines integrated Shell Card data with live vehicle tracking and performance monitoring to achieve improved efficiency and therefore sustainability, while a carbon compensation programme enables Shell fleet customers to offset their carbon emissions from fuel purchases by purchasing carbon credits generated through projects under Shell, according to the company.

With the Shell Telematics service in particular, Shell Malaysia claims it can offer fleet performance improvements of up to 20% in fuel economy, 20% in compliance, up to 15% reduction in carbon footprint, and up to 20% reduction in safety incidents.

Shell Telematics is offered in three packages; Lite, Basic and Premium. Lite begins with Track and Trace which is comprised of live map tracking including Google Street View, journey history and geo-fencing functionality. Driver safety is tracked in terms of a scorecard, which tracks driver inputs for events such as harsh braking, accelerating and cornering, as well as speeding and idling duration.

Click to enlarge

The next telematics package, Basic, includes the Track and Trace functionality and swaps the driver safety module for fuel management, which integrates fuel card use, fuel efficiency reporting and fraud detection, along with vehicle management, which is comprised of maintenance reminders and GPS odometer reading.

The third of the three, Premium, is touted in particular to be compatible with fleets comprised of electric vehicles, according to Shell Malaysia. In addition to the Track and Trace, driver safety and fuel management modules that feature in the Lite and Basic packages, Premium also gets vehicle management for maintenance reminders, as well as odometer readings that are taken from the vehicles’ CANBUS system.

Features also available upon request for the Premium package include fatigue management, temperature probes, a panic button and more, according to Shell Malaysia.

Pricing for Shell Telematics will vary based on fleet customers’ requirements, though indicative pricing starts at RM40 per vehicle per month for the Lite package, up to a starting price range of just over RM100 per vehicle per month for the Premium package. Prices are subject to a two-year contract at minimum, according to Shell Malaysia personnel.

