Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 29 2023 11:05 am

The FL5 Honda Civic Type R recently made its launch debut in Malaysia and carries a price tag of RM399,900 on-the-road without insurance. However, the hot hatch will only be available for purchase via ballot due to the small allocation of 19 units for 2023 – more are expected to come next year.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be offered a unit come October 20, you can spend your time waiting for your chance to buy one by driving the latest Civic Type R virtually in Gran Turismo 7. On the same day the FL5 CTR was launched here, Polyphony Digital announced the release of update 1.38, which adds the Japanese hot hatch to the roster along with the Garage RCR Civic (based on the fifth-generation EG model) and Mazda 3 Gr.4.

In the game, the FL5 CTR costs 50,000 credits and can be purchased in five colours, four more than the real-life version that is only available in Championship White here. It also offers more power from its 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine at 330 PS (325 hp) and 420 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

For those who already have a PlayStation 4 or 5 and a copy of Gran Turismo 7, fire up the game and download update 1.38 to gain access to the FL5 CTR.

GALLERY: Honda Civic Type R FL5 in Gran Turismo 7

GALLERY: 2023 Honda Civic Type R FL5 in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.