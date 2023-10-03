AFAZ Malaysia will launch new underbone bike in 2024

Posted in AFAZ, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 3 2023 3:51 pm

The signing ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

A new underbone category motorcycle will be launched in Malaysia next year under the AFAZ brand. This follows the technical agreement signed between AFAZ and Suzuki Motor Corporation a fortnight a ago and witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to paultan.org, Datuk Jeffery Lim, Group Managing Director of AFY Mobility Industries (AFI), said, “this is part of our efforts to participate in and expand in the vibrant Malaysian motorcycle industry.” “Our first offering will be in the kapchai (underbone) category and is expected in the first half of 2024,” said Lim.

Explaining further, Lim said the AFAZ motorcycle will be developed using “Japanese and Italian DNA”, and will not be “a China bike.” “For this, we are leveraging on our relationship with Suzuki who have great confidence in us,” he added, “and Suzuki recognises our strength in the local bike market.”

Near term plans for AFAZ include the acquisition of new manufacturing facility located in one of three choice states, with discussions with state governments concerned in progress, while production for export is on the cards. AFAZ is owned by KMSB Motors (KMSB), a group company under AMI.

