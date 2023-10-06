2024 Porsche Cayenne E3 facelift CKD launched in Malaysia; more power, new look inside/out; fr RM600k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / October 6 2023 3:03 pm

Following the start of order taking for the new Porsche Cayenne facelift CKD last month, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) today officially launch the refreshed SUV in Malaysia. As with the pre-facelift Cayenne, which was the first locally assembled Porsche in Malaysia, the facelifted one will be made at Sime Darby’s assembly facility in Kulim, Kedah – this is just a few months after the global debut in April this year.

The starting price of the new Cayenne is RM599,999 inclusive of taxes and duties, but excludes on-the-road fees, any options and insurance. For the money, you’re getting the base powertrain that consists of a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine rated at 353 PS (349 hp or 260 kW) from 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,340 to 5,300 rpm – that’s 13 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 50 Nm more than before.

This is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and a variable all-wheel drive system. With the included Sport Chrono package, the Cayenne will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds on its way to top speed of 248 km/h.

Other driving-related systems include Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Stability Management (PSM), automatic Brake Differential (ABS), Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive air suspension, Power Steering Plus and an inter-axle differential lock with a controlled multi-plate clutch. Braking is handled by four-piston aluminium monobloc fixed calipers at the front (with 350-mm discs) and two-piston units at the rear (with 330-mm discs).

In terms of visual changes, the exterior of the Cayenne receives a redesigned bonnet and wings to visually emphasise the vehicle’s width. The headlamps are also new too, and they feature matrix LED technology as standard. At the rear, the design of the three-dimensional taillights has also been revised, and the tailgate bears simpler surfacing – the licence plate recess is also positioned further down than before.

Moving inside, the Cayenne’s dashboard has been tweaked to have cleaner lines and more discreet air vents, but the most significant revision is the angled centre console. The traditional gear lever is gone to make way for a larger stowage space, replaced with a toggle-like switch located to the left of the steering wheel on the dashboard.

What’s left is a volume dial as well as tactile and illuminated-when-on touch buttons, the latter to control the climate control system. To access other vehicle systems, you’ll need to go through the central 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen, while drive mode selection can be done via a dial attached to the new steering wheel. The trademark grip handles that have been around since the first-generation E1 remain where they’ve always been.

Other standard kit that comes with the Cayenne includes adaptive cruise control with the new Evasion Assist function, soft-close doors, front and rear Park Assist with Surround View, 14-way powered comfort seats with memory function (the front seats have the Porsche crest embossed on the headrests), electric roll-up sun blinds for the rear door windows, a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster, a 15-watt wireless charging pad and Bose sound system.

We mentioned options at the start, and for the Cayenne, you can choose from three exterior colours, namely Carrara White Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic and Chromite Black Metallic. The interior leather upholstery is also available in two themes, which are a two-tone Black and Bordeaux Red as well as a monotone Black.

2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift CKD spec sheet

The exterior and upholstery hues are offered at no cost, but you’ll need to pay more to get different wheels. By default, the SUV comes with 20-inch Cayenne Design alloys, although you can upgrade to 21-inch Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in a high-gloss black finish for RM45,000. Need something even larger? Consider the 22-inch Sport Design wheels, also in high-gloss black, for RM49,000.

Another option is from the Porsche Tequipment, and it is a rear seat entertainment system (RM13,500) that adds two 10.1-inch touchscreen displays for rear passengers to input a variety of media content. The catalogue also includes a roof tent and roof box, rear bike carrier options and more so you can set up your Cayenne to suit your lifestyle.

With the options listed in the local online configurator picked, the Cayenne’s price goes up to RM662,499 before on-the-road fees and insurance. As a special introductory offer, the first 250 Cayenne orders will come with matching painted vehicle keys.

GALLERY: 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift CKD Malaysian brochure

