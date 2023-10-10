UMW Toyota sold 9,228 units in Sept 2023, 8% up YTD

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / October 10 2023 12:31 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) sold 9,228 units in September, including 208 units of Lexus vehicles. With this, year-to-date sales as of September 2023 is at 76,511 units. Compared to the 70,872 units done in the same period last year, it’s an 8.0% year-on-year increase.

Last month, UMWT introduced an updated Yaris ‘IMP’ with new features such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit and wireless charger, among other things. Available in E and G variants, the 1.5L B-segment hatchback has seen sales of 60,300 units since this generation debut in 2019, and with the ‘Dare to Live: Amp Up Your Vibe’ tagline, UMWT is targeting Gen Z buyers with the Yaris, which starts from RM88,000.

The company also recently introduced the new Toyota MY app that merges the features of the Toyota Drive and Toyota 24Seven apps into a single app. Now, owners can check vehicle info, make service appointments, request 24Seven roadside assistance and locate a Toyota outlet from a single source, which can be downloaded from the the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android phones. You can also keep up to date with the latest Toyota news and promos from the app.

“To meet customer expectations of Toyota, we have continued to update and improve our offerings, such as the latest Toyota Yaris that reflects its tagline. The Yaris IMP is aimed at Gen Z drivers who have strong appreciation for style, self-expression and social standing. From its stylish exterior appearance to the advanced technology coupled with Toyota Safety Sense features, the new Yaris offers enhanced driving comfort and peace of mind during every drive,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

“In addition, our corporate philosophy of kaizen, or continuous improvement, inspires us to go beyond creating vehicles that meet driver requirements, and to also focus on elevating the overall Toyota customer experience and touchpoints, which we see reflected in our new Toyota MY app,” he added.

