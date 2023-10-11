Bang & Olufsen launches the Ferrari Collection in Malaysia – speakers, headphones; RM1.6k to RM28.8k

Posted in Ferrari, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 11 2023 2:51 pm

Bang & Olufsen has launched the Ferrari Collection in Malaysia, which is the result of a partnership between the Danish audio expert and Italian carmaker. The collection consists of reimagined Bang & Olufsen headphones and speakers with a striking shade of red to create a visual connection to the Ferrari brand signature.

The line-up includes the Beosound 2 Home Speaker that delivers a 360-degree home audio experience and a minimalistic design that allows it be moved easily from room to room. Ferrari’s signature red is anodised onto the polished aluminium body, which also caries the iconic Ferrari emblem. Other features include Active RoomSense and built-in proximity sensors as well as a wide range of playback options.

Next up is the Beoplay H95, which is the brand’s flagship wireless headphone with custom titanium drivers and adaptive noise cancellation. To create the Ferrari connection, the H95’s titanium speaker grilles are anodised in a rich red hue to contrast the Italian carmaker’s jet black shade.

Moving on to another on-body device, the Beoplay EX is the brand’s true wireless earphones which also boast active noise cancellation. The Beoplay EX also features six microphones and intelligent beam-forming technology to ensure quality music consumption and voice calls. With the wireless charging case, you get up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening. For the Ferrari Collection, the right earbud houses a striking black foiled logo of the Ferrari emblem, sitting under glass poured in the iconic red, cut and polished to provide a mirror-like shine.

Last but not least, the Beosound Explore is the brand’s portable speaker with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, 27 hours of playtime and, Bluetooth and fast pairing. Here, the Beosound Explore comes with the Ferrari emblem laser-etched, a striking black carabiner for any adventure and a two-layer body anodised in red and black.

“We are very excited about this collaboration. There was a strong sense of history in the making as we came together to create it. It goes all the way back to the start for B&O and Ferrari. The founders, Enzo Ferrari, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, were visionaries, who redefined their industries by challenging the status quo,” said Soren Kokholm, head of Bang & Olufsen, Southeast Asia.

“Their legacies ring down through the decades to push both brands to new heights to this day. The combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection. This is elevated by the unrivalled heritage of both brands, making this collaboration one to remember,” he added.

Pricing for the Bang & Olufsen Ferrari Collection are as follows:

Beosound 2 Home Speaker – RM28,800

Beoplay H95 Headphones – RM7,500

Beoplay EX Earphones – RM3,000

Beosound Explore Portable Speaker – RM1,600

As for where you can buy these products, they are available at:

Aeco HQ Taman Shamelin

Sprint Cass (Metapod), KLIA 1 and 2

Foto Flash (Flash Gadget), The Gardens

Stereotype, IOI City Mall

Charlie Care, Penang

B&O, The Gardens

