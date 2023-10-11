RON97 petrol price October 2023 week two update – premium fuel price still unchanged, RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / October 11 2023 5:27 pm

It’s Wednesday, which is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 12 to 18, 2023.

There is no change is the price of RON 97 petrol, which remains unchanged from its rate of RM3.47 per litre last week, and the premium grade of petrol last saw an adjustment of 10 sen upwards for the week of September 21.

No change either for the price of RON 95 petrol which stays put at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Diesel prices also remain unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying capped at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 not moving from its rate of RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 18, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 41st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 248th in total since its introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.