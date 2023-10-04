RON97 petrol price October 2023 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged, RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / October 4 2023 5:18 pm

It’s time yet again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 5 to 11.

Having seen a price increase last month, there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol this week, the fuel remaining at the M3.47 per litre price it was at last week.

As it has been for a good while, RON 95 petrol continues on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Similarly, diesel prices are also unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining capped at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 11, 2023, which is when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 247th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

