Tesla wraps offered for Model 3 and Model Y owners

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / October 11 2023 9:54 am

Tesla has started offering factory-fitted wraps for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in the US. They appear to be starting small, only offering it at two service centres in California at the moment, but perhaps if they get the process smoothened out they might roll it out to a wider coverage, perhaps even reaching the Malaysian market eventually.

A total of 7 colours are available and they cost between US$7,500 to US$8,000. The US$7,500 price applies to Slip Grey and Satin Stealth Black, while the US$8,000 price is for Glacier Blue, Satin Rose Gold, Forest Green, Satin Ceramic White, and Crimson Red. Door jambs are included.

They are designed as an aftermarket purchase for the Model 3 and Model Y, so you cannot buy them pre-installed when you order the car. Installation will take 5-7 business days.

These prices are significantly higher than choosing paint, which is a US$1,000-US$2,000 add-on. The wrap is made of self-healing urethane film. Tesla says micro-scratches should be healed within 24-48 hours.

Which is your favourite Tesla wrap colour, and do you wish they would offer this service in Malaysia?

