Malaysia paid highway concessionaires RM861.22 million in 2022 to keep discounts, delay toll price hikes

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 12 2023 10:41 am

More data from the Auditor-General’s Report 2022, this time in regards to toll compensation subsidies. According to the AG, out of the RM55.443 billion that the Malaysian government spent on subsidies last year, RM861.22 million went to toll compensation subsidies.

This represents a decrease of RM474.94 million or 35.5% compared to the RM1.336 billion recorded in 2021. As noted in the report, the compensation expenditure was paid to 19 highway concessionaires for granting toll discounts as well as delaying toll rate increases.

In May this year, it was reported that the government was considering extending the concession periods of highway operators to prevent toll rates from increasing. It was claimed that in exchange for longer concession periods, highway operators would lower toll rates, although nothing has been made official yet.

Meanwhile, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the government has no plans to abolish tolls at present due to the significant financial implications, as opposed to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s pledge ahead of the 15th general elections (GE15) that it would do so.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.