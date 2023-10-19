Honda City now with 100% loan, RM0 downpayment

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 19 2023 9:35 am

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced that the Honda City is now available with a 100% loan. That means you can drive away the popular B-segment sedan with RM0 downpayment, compared to the usual 90% loan, 10% downpayment norm.

Partner banks are Maybank and Bank Muamalat, and of course, you will have to first qualify for the loan. No mention of the City Hatchback, so the deal should be for the booted one only.

In HM’s “Last Call Bonanza” monthly promo for October 2023, the City comes with RM1,500 off. Normally, it’s just cash rewards, but as we’re now approaching the year end, the LCB mentions a bonus in the forms of service vouchers, low interest rates and petrol vouchers – enquire at your Honda dealer.

There’s more – those who are going for the City E and V will get free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200, and this variant-specific offer is valid from now till December 31. Zero downpayment, discount and bonuses, free tint – sounds like the best time to get a City if you’ve been thinking about it. Spec-by-spec comparo here.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda City e:HEV RS facelift

