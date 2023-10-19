Honda City now with 100% loan, RM0 downpayment

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced that the Honda City is now available with a 100% loan. That means you can drive away the popular B-segment sedan with RM0 downpayment, compared to the usual 90% loan, 10% downpayment norm.
Partner banks are Maybank and Bank Muamalat, and of course, you will have to first qualify for the loan. No mention of the City Hatchback, so the deal should be for the booted one only.
In HM’s “Last Call Bonanza” monthly promo for October 2023, the City comes with RM1,500 off. Normally, it’s just cash rewards, but as we’re now approaching the year end, the LCB mentions a bonus in the forms of service vouchers, low interest rates and petrol vouchers – enquire at your Honda dealer.
There’s more – those who are going for the City E and V will get free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200, and this variant-specific offer is valid from now till December 31. Zero downpayment, discount and bonuses, free tint – sounds like the best time to get a City if you’ve been thinking about it. Spec-by-spec comparo here.
GALLERY: 2023 Honda City e:HEV RS facelift
Comments
People looking for second hand cars should monitor this. After festive season, at the second quarter, you will get many good deals from this.
If you can’t afford downpayment, can you afford the regular service required?
NO WONDER PEOPLE CAN DRIVE BRAND NEW CARS, WITH 0 DOWNPAYMENT, 100% LOAN FOR 9 YEARS AT 3%
SAY RM90,000 LOAN AT 3%
INSTALLMENT PER MONTH RM1,058 X 108 MONTHS
= RM114,264
TOTAL INTERESTS
RM114,264 – RM90,000
= RM24,264 (9 YEARS)
= RM2,696 PER YEAR
= RM255 PER MONTH
RM114,264-RM90,000
= RM24,264
= RM24,264/RM90,000
= 26.96% OF INTERESTS
Hahaha.. You went one big circle to calculate your own assumptions and still ended up with the wrong figure due to rounding errors along the way.
9 year loan at 3% -> 27% of interest. Tough math this.
3% per year…ok what….lower than saving account dividen
3% per year for car loan (based on simple interest) is actually around 5.60% – 5.70% based on effective interest rate.
The amount of people who do not know this is astounding!
Just take…..9 years x 3%…..u get 27%….
Why so long calculations?
3% p.a. x 9 yrs = 27.00%
clear stock before S70 launching…
It’s okay, you can rent for living an 11th floor flat residence. But a Honda is a must, here we help you fork out your money to us. So you can flood this car at residence parking spaces.