Nissan Hyper Tourer concept previews next Elgrand MPV – Toyota Alphard, Vellfire rival; EV powertrain

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 3:19 pm

Ahead of this year’s Japan Mobility Show, Nissan has unveiled another entry in its series of electric vehicle (EV) concepts set to debut at the event. This one is called the Hyper Tourer, and it is a fully electric MPV that could preview a replacement for the third-generation Elgrand (a competitor to the Toyota Alphard and Vellire) that has been around since 2010.

Nissan isn’t providing much in the way of powertrain details for now aside from the mention of solid-state batteries, and based on the images provided, the Hyper Tourer uses a skateboard platform with two electric motors for the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system. Upon this platform rests a body with an ultra-edgy design finished in a vibrant gold with roof in contrasting black.

The eye-catching shape, though still rather boxy, is replete with shape lines, strong creases and angular surfaces that give the concept a unique look. No shortage of illumination either as seen on the logos and rear wordmark, while a light band spans the wedge at the front, along the window line and wrapping around the rear.

You’ll also notice the prominent chequered pattern on the face, kumiko-patterned wheels and rear of the body, along with a large spoiler. That’s not the end of the arresting visuals, as the Hyper Tourer boasts front and rear sliding doors with no pillars in sight between them.

Through this aperture, you’ll find a spacious cabin that benefits from the lack of a conventional powertrain thanks to the EV platform. As this is a concept, the most outlandish technologies can be found in the living space, starting with a flat LED panel in the floor that Nissan says “displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping creating a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.”

The front seats can swivel 360 degrees so passengers can engage with those seated in the rear, who themselves have a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the centre display at the front. There’s also an AI system to monitor biometric signs — including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration — and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood, Nissan says.

Fully autonomous driving is also being touted for the Hyper Tourer, along with V2X (vehicle-to-everything) functionality. This means you can have a business meeting or mingle with friends en route to your destination. If Nissan is indirectly previewing the next Elgrand with this concept, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what the production version looks like. Here’s hoping.

