All-new EV model to be launched at PACE 2023

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 26 2023 3:27 pm

As it has been in the past, the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) promises plenty of deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, but there’s going to be something special at this year’s event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5.

That’s because PACE 2023 won’t just be showcasing the latest offerings in the market, but will also debut a fresh face. That’s right. A brand new model is set to have its Malaysian launch at this year’s show, and it will be an electric vehicle (EV). That’s all we’re saying for now, although you can probably add some things up from looking at the teaser image.

To find out more about the new car, head on over to PACE 2023 this November 4-5. Aside from the debutant, there will be a large assortment of premium vehicle models on show from a host of brands. In addition to the attractive deals being offered by each of the brands, booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 could see you receiving RM2,500 worth of vouchers from supporting partners, so make a beeline for the event.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.