PACE 2023 is happening from November 4-5 – great deals, rewards with new and pre-owned premium cars

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 6 2023 7:23 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2023! As with previous editions, PACE 2023 is where you can find the best deals for new and pre-owned premium cars, but that’s not all, as purchasers can also enjoy special perks and stand to win great prizes. PACE 2023 takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so mark your calendars for November 4-5.

Participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo; Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson at the show. We’ll update this space as more brands join in.

In addition to the attractive deals being offered by each of the brands, purchasing at PACE comes with added benefits. For starters, all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

This includes a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With guaranteed vouchers and many rewards in store, there’s no better place to purchase a car than at PACE. Stay tuned as we detail the individual promos from participating vehicle brands, but in the meantime, save the November 4-5 weekend to head to PACE 2023 at SCCC. See you there!