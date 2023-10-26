PACE 2023: Volkswagen Arteon with IQ.Drive provides extra safety and support; savings up to RM23,000

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 5:36 pm

The paultan.org Premium Car Expo (PACE) is back! Set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 4-5, PACE 2023 is where you’ll find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, along with additional perks and the chance to win attractive prizes.

This year, the Volkswagen Arteon 4Motion R-Line received a substantial upgrade with the addition of IQ.Drive to the list of standard equipment, which brings with a number of advanced driver assistance systems that include:

Front Assist – a version of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) that continuously monitors the road ahead and provides audio as well as visual alerts to warn you if there’s a risk of a potential collision. If necessary, it will apply brakes automatically to help mitigate a collision.

– a version of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) that continuously monitors the road ahead and provides audio as well as visual alerts to warn you if there’s a risk of a potential collision. If necessary, it will apply brakes automatically to help mitigate a collision. Travel Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control – more advanced than traditional passive cruise control, the system uses a radar to continuously keep a pre-determined distance from the car in front, slowing down and speeding to reach the speed set by the driver.

– more advanced than traditional passive cruise control, the system uses a radar to continuously keep a pre-determined distance from the car in front, slowing down and speeding to reach the speed set by the driver. Side Assist – it will alert you if another vehicle is in your blind spot and will assist you with counter-steering to avoid a collision if necessary.

– it will alert you if another vehicle is in your blind spot and will assist you with counter-steering to avoid a collision if necessary. Rear Cross Traffic Alert – when reversing, this system will detect and warn the driver of incoming objects approaching from the rear left or right of the vehicle at an angle of 180 degrees and up to 50 meters away at speeds of up to 12 km/h.

– when reversing, this system will detect and warn the driver of incoming objects approaching from the rear left or right of the vehicle at an angle of 180 degrees and up to 50 meters away at speeds of up to 12 km/h. Lane Assist – this system works from 56 km/h and will warn you and provide steering assistance to keep you in the lane when it detects the car beginning to drift lanes without the turn signal on.

You may not need to rely on these systems frequently, but it’s better to have, and not need, than to need, and not have. With IQ. Drive, you gain extra support on your daily drive. For instance, long drives back to the hometown can incur fatigue, which is where Travel Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control steps in to lighten the load, while Lane Assist keeps your car from straying lanes.

Find it difficult to check your blind spot when changing lanes? There’s Side Assist to help with that. What about when you’re trying to reverse out of a parking lot but you’re unsure if there are any cars crossing behind you because the cars parked beside are blocking your view? Enter Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

IQ.Drive is also useful in unexpected situations, such as when you do not respond in time to a car abruptly stopping ahead. Unlike humans, Front Assist is always scanning for vehicles ahead, is never tired and always ready to act when a possible collision is detected. That extra sense of assurance that a system is keeping you safe always is certainly welcomed no matter how competent the driver.

Coupled with a sleek and stylish design, a powerful 2.0 TSI engine, all-wheel drive, a feature-packed Discover Pro infotainment system and more, the Arteon with IQ.Drive is well worth your consideration if you’re looking for a premium sedan.

Check out the Arteon with IQ.Drive at PACE 2023 and place a booking once you’re convinced to enjoy savings of up to RM23,000 as well as a free seven-year maintenance package. There are further benefits when you book a new vehicle at the event because we’re awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Volkswagen, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volvo, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Find out more about the Arteon R-Line 4Motion with IQ.Drive by clicking here or by heading over to PACE 2023. With guaranteed vouchers and other rewards in store, this is one event that you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendars for November 4-5 and we’ll see you at SCCC.