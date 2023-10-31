MyEG gets three-year JPJ contract extension, to 2026

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 31 2023 10:19 am

Following the announcement made by the government in May that it had extended MyEG Services’ contract to provide road transport department (JPJ) online services for another three years, MyEG Services has announced that the contract extension for it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, MyEG (MYEGSB), is now in place, and will run from May 23, 2023 to May 22, 2026.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MyEG said both companies have received their appointment letters from JPJ that confirms both as “collection agents for the provision of vehicle registration services, driver and vehicle licensing and electronic payment of summon services for a three-year period,” as Bernama reports.

The company said the estimated total value of the extension will be dependent on the number of transactions performed over this period, with an agreement to formalise the extension to be signed and announced by the company in due course

MyEG added that the extension is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the 2023 financial year onward

The contract extension means that motorists will be able to carry out road tax and driving licence renewals as well as payment of traffic fines via the platform until 2026. However, it was indicated during the announcement in May that MyEG would no longer be the exclusive provider in its segment, as the government had decided to open up the field to other service providers.

