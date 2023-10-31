PACE 2023: Experience the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 EVs – enjoy a RM25,000 rebate on selected models

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / October 31 2023 9:20 pm

Only a few days more before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) starts, and you can expect plenty of excellent deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5.

Hyundai will be bringing its best and brightest to PACE 2023, and among the shiny metal will be the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs. If you’re keen on the Ioniq 5, take your pick from three available variants, namely the single-motor, 58 kWh Lite and Plus, which have 170 PS (or 125 kW)/350 Nm in the way of output, and the range-topping, 72.6 kWh Max, which offers 305 PS (225 kW)/605 Nm from its dual-motor set-up.

If it’s the Ioniq 6 you’re eyeing, then there are four versions to choose from, these being the Lite RWD, Plus RWD, Max RWD and Max AWD. Power outputs range from 151 PS (or 111 kW) and 350 Nm for the Lite to 325 PS (or 239 kW) and 605 Nm on the Max AWD.

Those in the market for a B-segment petrol SUV will find the Creta ticking all the right boxes. Powered by a Smartstream G 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, the SUV offers plenty of practicality.

The brand will also be bringing two new models to the show, so there will be no shortage of viewing options at the Hyundai display. At PACE 2023, it’s also offering rebates of up to RM25,000 on selected models, and if you book an Ioniq 6 at the show, you’ll get a complimentary one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership upon delivery of the EV.

Besides Hyundai, other car brands taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the deals on offer, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With plenty of fantastic deals and a plethora of rewards, there’s simply no better place to purchase a new or pre-owned car than at PACE. Head on over to the SCCC this November 4-5. See you there!