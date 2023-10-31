PACE 2023: Get your ideal Audi Q model SUV to fit your lifestyle from RM219,990; until December 31!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / October 31 2023 6:58 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo returns this weekend to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on the weekend of November 4 to 5, where you’ll find a host of great deals and offers on new and pre-owned premium cars.

Audi is one of the premium marques that is taking part in PACE 2023, and its line-up of products it will be showcasing will include its line-up of crossovers and SUVs. In fact, these offers will include the Q2 starting from RM219,990, the Q3 from RM268,990, the Q3 Sportback from RM319,990 and the Q5 Sportback from RM429,990.

Whether its something compact or a bit more spacious you’re after, the Audi Q range of SUVs will have you covered, and this campaign runs to December 31, 2023. Trying to select the Q model for you? Check them out at the Audi Malaysia website, here.

Booking your vehicle at PACE 2023 will also score you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners, and this applies to all new vehicle bookings made at the event. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating from (VKool), RM500 voucher for car mats from Dodomat, RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids, and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats from DK Schweizer.

In addition to Audi, automotive brands taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI represented by Auto Bavaria, Mercedes-Benz represented by Hap Seng Star, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi, and smart (represented by EON), Subaru, Hyundai, BYD and Isuzu. In the two-wheeler realm, there will also be BMW Motorrad bringing premium motorcycles to the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy sector with a presence in mroe that 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. This event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, offering customers a platform that serves as a full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy, efficent manner.

Find out more about the Audi Q range, here, and better yet, head over to PACE 2023 this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, November 4 and 5. See you there!