Bosch’s new generation motorcycle radar at EICMA

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 2 2023 5:00 pm

For the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy this November 9, automotive safety manufacturer Bosch will be showing a new generation motorcycle radar sensor. According to Bosch Accident Research, one in seven motorcycle accidents can be prevented with such radar-based assistance systems.

The improved motorcycle radar assistance uses surround sensors to detect hazards and intervene on behalf of the rider to prevent or minimise accidents. The new Bosch system has a total range of 210 meters – which is up to 50 meters greater than its predecessor.

Additionally, a wider horizontal aperture angle of 15 degrees improves accuracy in object detection. This new sensor will form the basis of further development in Bosch assistance systems for two-wheelers.

Motorcycle radar is not new, with models such as the Ducati Multistrada V4 and Yamaha Tracer 9GT+ Sport using radar systems for cruise control and collision avoidance. While such systems are common in many cars available today, cost, size and weight considerations have previously prevented wide spread adoption for motorcycles.

