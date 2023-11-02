PACE 2023: Buy the Audi Q8 e-tron 55, now with Audi Assurance Package for an elevated EV experience

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / November 2 2023 6:42 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns this weekend to the Setia City Convention Centre where it will be held on the weekend of November 4 and 5, and this is where you will find a host of attractive deals and offers on purchases of new and pre-owned premium automobiles.

Among the brands taking part in PACE 2023 is Audi, which will be showscasing its line-up of models including crossovers and SUVs. This includes its fully electric models such as the Audi Q8 e-tron 55 in both SUV and Sportback forms, which is being offered with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) until December 31, 2023.

Audi vehicles with the Audi Assurance Package are covered by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty and a three-year, 45,000 km free maintenance package, as well as five year roadside assistance package.

For EVs such as the Audi Q8 e-tron 55, your EV ownership experience is further elevated with the peace of mind that its battery is covered by an eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty for assured zero tailpipe emissions motoring. As above, this is applicable to the Q8 e-tron 55 in both SUV and Sportback bodystyles.

Booking your Audi Q8 e-tron, or indeed any new vehicle from participating brands at PACE 2023 will score you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating from (VKool), RM500 voucher for car mats from Dodomat, RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids, and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats from DK Schweizer.

Joining Audi at PACE 2023 are automotive brands including BMW and MINI represented by Auto Bavaria, Mercedes-Benz represented by Hap Seng Star, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi, and smart (represented by EON), Subaru, Hyundai, BYD and Isuzu. From the world of motorcycles is BMW Motorrad, which will be bringing premium motorcycles to the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy sector with a presence in more that 50 countries, chiefly in Malaysia. This event is also co-sponsored by myTukar, offering customers a platform that serves as a full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy, efficent manner.

Ready to decide on your next premium vehicle? Find out more about the Audi Q8 e-tron as well as the overall Audi Q range, here. Better still, head on over to PACE 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend from November 4 to 5. See you there!