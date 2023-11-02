PACE 2023: Get the Mitsubishi Triton with up to RM9,000 rebate or the Xpander with RM4,000 rebate

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 2 2023 6:32 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on November 4-5, and you can get plenty of exclusive offers from Edaran Otomobil Nasional’s (EON) range of products. Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu will all be present at the EON booth.

Taking centre stage will be one of Malaysia’s best-selling pick-up trucks, the Mitsubishi Triton. At PACE, the top-of-the-range Triton Athlete can be had with a RM7,000 rebate*, five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a two-year free maintenance package. The Triton AT Premium is offered with a RM9,000 rebate*, plus a five-year unlimited mileage warranty too.

Meanwhile, the Mitsubishi Xpander is also available with a RM4,000 rebate* and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. Whichever one is your Mitsubishi of choice, you’re guaranteed the best deals with EON at PACE 2023 with a booking fee as low as RM99!

If the Isuzu D-Max is more your style, you can choose from its wide range of variants – from the 1.9 litre single or dual cab to the top 3.0 litre X-Terrain. Key highlights include remote engine start, wireless Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, front and rear DVR, 360-degree around view monitor and of course, Isuzu’s famed reliability and fuel economy.

Besides EON, car brands participating at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

Booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 also comes with the added bonus of RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a new vehicle than at PACE. The sales carnival takes place at SCCC on this November 4-5 weekend, so see you there!

*Terms & Conditions Apply.

*Rebate including Loyalty Scheme or Government Scheme.