PACE 2023: Ready to VWroom! Enjoy seven years free maintenance and up to RM23,000 savings

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 2 2023 7:16 pm

PACE weekend is coming up! The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo at the Setia City Convention Centre this November 4-5 is the place to be for the best deals on new cars. For Volkswagen, its Ready to VWroom campaign is up and running, with offers including seven years free maintenance and up to RM23,000 savings.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (both Elegance and R-Line 4Motion), Golf GTI and Arteon R-Line 4Motion are all included in this massive promo, which bundles in seven years of free maintenance plus five years of unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance.

Starting off, the Arteon R-Line 4Motion can be had for RM276,990 or from RM2,849/month, with savings of RM23,000. The iconic Golf GTI is yours with savings of RM10,000, now priced at RM234,990 or from RM2,417/month.

Meanwhile, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line 4Motion is now priced at RM240,990 or from RM2,479/month, with savings of RM15,000. You can also get savings of RM12,000 on the Tiguan Allspace Elegance, which now goes for RM190,990, or from RM1,965/month. Find out more at the VW booth at PACE 2023.

While you’re there, you may also check out all the participating car brands which include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON). There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

Booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 also comes with the added bonus of RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors. Head on over to SCCC from November 4-5 for guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car.