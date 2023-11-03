Grab to buy over foodpanda in Malaysia by next month – should we be concerned of a possible monopoly?

According to a report by NST, Delivery Hero-owned foodpanda could be sold as soon as December this year. As reported back in September, Grab, which previously took over Uber’s ASEAN operations, could pay a little more than one billion euros (around RM5 billion) for the foodpanda Asian unit.
Within Southeast Asia, foodpanda’s Malaysian operation is one of seven, with others being Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. In each of these markets, the online food delivery platform commands a sizeable market share of between 30-40%.
That’s considerable as it makes foodpanda the second largest food delivery company in Southeast Asia. However, news of the potential acquisition of foodpanda by Grab have raised concerns that the Singapore-based company Grab would create a monopoly in the p-hailing (delivery of food, drinks and parcels).
Some netizens are against the idea entirely, while others claim there is nothing wrong for business to want to increase their profits, but agree that monopolies are bad for consumers. There are even calls for Shopee or AirAsia to buy foodpanda as these platforms also offer food delivery services.
Speaking to NST, Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) economist Dr Shankaran Nambiar said a sale to Grab is a matter for Malaysia Competition Commission’s (MyCC) consideration. He added that there is a possible danger that Grab could achieve a monopoly through such an acquisition.
“However, if Grab does not in any way reduce competition, increase entry barriers and raise prices, then Grab cannot be held responsible for abusing its position. We do have a competition policy and competition laws. If there is anything to be done, it would be to empower MyCC further,” explained Shankaran.
What say you? How do you feel about Grab’s potential acquisition of foodpanda? Will this create a monopoly that reduces consumer power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
Monopolies are generally considered to be bad for consumers because they lead to inefficiencies, lack of innovation, and higher prices.
agree. I guess it’s high time to nationalize Grab..
Both grab and food panda have been losing money. For several years now. Not sure because of high overheads or the business is just not sustainable. Even gojek exiting this biz in Singapore.
Dame in ride hailing. All losing money including uber. Same with didi.
Nanti meroyan la rider2 insentif semua kena potong. Pas tu buat mogok depan sogo mintak gomen campur tangan mintak ni mintak tu
Same like lasts time this non sense astro , end of day astro going to close shop, meaning to say grab wan to monopolies tday guaranteed it sucks other co rights and previlges,it’s nature that IF tday u do bad things to others,tomorrow it would come to u,no matter how so call smart u r,so wait till grab back bone would be broken , it cmg v soon
still got shopee food, no need to be scared.
I miss Uber. seriously. grab sucks.
Mycc should check on bernas first. Why is rice import exempted from competition? It goes against anti competition act.
regular panda pro user, and i’m upset by this.
time to request data deletion, dont want it to be transfer to a new company owner without my permission.