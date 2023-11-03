PACE 2023: BMW iX Exclusive Edition Package by Auto Bavaria – extras worth RM45,000, only 50 units

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 3:33 pm

Tomorrow is the day! The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre this November 4-5, and if you’re looking for a luxurious electric SUV, you’re in luck. Auto Bavaria will be offering the BMW iX Exclusive Edition Package, limited to just 50 customers, with packages worth a whopping RM45,000.

If you book the BMW iX at PACE 2023, you will be entitled to choose between two Exclusive Edition Packages with offers from Auto Bavaria’s top lifestyle partners.

The Power Up Package includes:

Solar Power System by Solaroo

Hassle-free maintenance package

Complimentary Wallbox installation

1 year of unlimited charging credit by Gentari

Tinting & coating by 3M

STTOKE reusable ceramic-coated cup

BMW umbrella

Alternatively, the Carefree Package boasts:

Samsung 85” QLED 4K TV

Hassle-free maintenance package (including one-time brake pad and brake disc replacement)

Complimentary Wallbox installation

1 year of unlimited charging credit by Gentari

Tinting & coating by 3M

STTOKE reusable ceramic-coated cup

BMW umbrella

The benefits don’t end there, as we are also awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

Other than BMW, you may also check out all the participating car brands at PACE 2023 which include MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON). There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.

Head on over to PACE 2023 at SCCC from November 4-5 for guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car. With today’s announcement of a new High Value Goods Tax to be imposed on cars above RM200k, this may be your last chance to escape the additional 5%-10% tax!