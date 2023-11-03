PACE 2023: Test ride and book the BMW Motorrad CE 04 electric bike, get an Exclusive Charging Package

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 3:12 pm

The electric revolution is upon us, and that includes motorbikes as well. If you’re ready to embrace the change, head on over to the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, November 4-5 to check out the BMW Motorrad CE 04 electric bike.

A silent revolution in urban mobility, this ground-breaking electric motorbike from BMW Motorrad embodies the spirit of innovation that redefines urban electromobility. From the side-folding charging compartment to the floating seat, it has a design that oozes innovation. The low centre of gravity also ensures a fun and dynamic ride, making each journey a timeless pleasure.

Test rides will be available at PACE 2023, so bring along your helmet and get ready to be thrilled by the future, today. If you place a booking for the CE 04 at the event, you’ll also be entitled to the Exclusive Charging Package. Visit the BMW Motorrad booth to find out more.

Beyond the charging package, you will also receive RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners if you make a booking at PACE 2023. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

You may also check out all the participating car brands at PACE 2023 which include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.