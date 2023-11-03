PACE 2023: Take your first step to electric mobility with Volvo PHEVs – rebates up to RM7k, free VSA5+

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 5:43 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) starts tomorrow and will run from November 4-5 at the Setia City Convention Centre. Head on over to PACE 2023 this weekend to find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, along with additional perks and the chance to win some attractive prizes.

Efficiency, peace of mind and performance. These three descriptors best suit Volvo’s range of plug-in hybrid models, which will be showcased at PACE 2023. Designed to fulfill a variety of requirements, the range includes the XC90, which is Malaysia’s only seven-seat PHEV, along with the Swedish brand’s best-selling XC60, the elegant S90 and S60 as well as the practical V60.

Every Volvo PHEV is the perfect starting point for those looking to take their first step towards electric mobility. It’s truly the best of both worlds, as the upgraded pure electric driving range of these models is more than enough to cover your daily commutes. With strategic charging, you can avoid heading to the petrol station altogether.

However, in instances where you do need to travel further unexpectedly, there’s a backup plan in the form of powerful yet efficient turbocharged petrol engines. As such, there’s no need to worry about finding the next charger, so you can continue driving without worry.

As is typical of Volvo, all of the brand’s PHEVs are equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance systems that make the daily drive safe and convenient. The exterior and interior designs are also evocative of Scandinavian design and integrate practical features as well as intelligent technologies.

Book a Volvo PHEV at PACE 2023 and you’ll enjoy a complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus (VSA 5+) package worth RM12,900 for peace of mind ownership, with five services carried out by skilled technicians using genuine parts.

Additionally, there’s also a complimentary Polestar Performance Optimisation software upgrade worth RM3,888 that extracts more performance from your new Volvo, along with an instant rebate of RM7,000. The event will also see some 2024 model years units on display, which feature new wheel designs and a new colour option known as Vapour Grey.

That’s not the end of rewards, as we’ll be awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at the event. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Volvo, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

If you want to check out Volvo’s range of PHEVs, check out this link or head on over to PACE 2023 this weekend from November 4-5 at SCCC and take advantage of the exciting deals on offer. We look forward to your visit.