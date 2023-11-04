PACE 2023: New Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson on display – up to RM25,000 rebate on selected models

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 1:10 pm

It’s day one of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), and if you’re looking for the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, come on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend from November 4-5 – additional perks and the chance to win great prizes also await.

At PACE 2023, Hyundai is showcasing two new models that were recently announced for the Malaysian market, namely the Santa Fe facelift as well as the fourth-generation Tucson. Both are available for booking right now, and you will be able to get up close with the SUVs at the event.

Another SUV at the event is the compact Creta, while outside the main hall, there’s the Staria people mover to check out. Those interested in Hyundai’s range of electric vehicles (EVs) can look forward to meeting the strikingly-designed Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the latter being offered with a compliementary one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership upon delivery.

On that mention, rebates of up to RM25,000 are being offered on selected models, so there’s no better place to get yourself a new Hyundai than at PACE 2023. You’ll also be rewarded with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners with each new car booking at the event.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Hyundai, other car brands taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With a wide range of Hyundai models on display and being offered with great deals, plus the additional rewards when you place a booking, PACE 2023 is well worth a visit if you’re seeking a new ride. Come on over from November 4-5 to SCCC to check out the show.

