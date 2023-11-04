PACE 2023: Subaru BRZ, Forester, XV, WRX, Outback showcased – attractive deals and rewards on offer

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 12:35 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 4-5, so come on over to enjoy the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars as well as additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

Subaru fans will have quite a few models to look forward to at PACE 2023, with the BRZ, Forester, Outback, WRX and XV all on display and available with some attractive promotions, so here they are.

For those looking for a Subaru SUV, the XV is being offered with rebates of up to RM7,000 as well as a free five-year, 100,000-km comprehensive maintenance package (T&C apply). Meanwhile, the Forester is available with 0% interest-free financing for the first three years, monthly instalments starting from just RM1,4XX and the same free maintenance package as the XV.

If you’re looking for something sportier and with just two doors, there’s the BRZ that is available for test drives. The sports car comes in automatic and manual flavours, but if you want the latter, you’ll want to hurry as limited units are available.

There’s also the equally sporty and rally-inspired WRX with two more doors for extra practicality and the same Subaru Core Technologies as its stablemates. Last but not least, the Outback is aimed at wagon lovers who still want the all-wheel drive capability expected of a Subaru, along with the EyeSight suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

In addition to the Subaru deals, booking a new car at PACE 2023 also nets you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Subaru, other car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Volvo; Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

You have until tomorrow to take advantage of these great deals, so come on over to PACE 2023 from November 4-5 at SCCC.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.