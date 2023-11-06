Rapid KL bus service for MotoGP 2023 race, Nov 10-12

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 6 2023 4:28 pm

MotoGP is back in Sepang and the 2023 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia will be happening this weekend, November 10-12. Heading to the race? Why not just sit back and relax in the bus or even have a nap instead of battling traffic, looking for parking and paying toll.

Rapid KL is offering bus services from the city to Sepang and back, and you can buy tickets now. Places where you can do so are KLCC, KL Sentral, Pasar Seni and Masjid Jamek LRT stations, the Pasar Seni MyRapid concession card counter, or Counter 10, Level 1, Transportation Hub Gateway@KLIA2. Better yet, buy online at shop.myrapid.com.my.

The pick-up and drop-off locations are at KLCC, Pasar Seni and KLIA2. We checked the online shop and it looks like the bus fare to/from KLIA2 to the Petronas Sepang International Circuit is RM12 one-way. A one-way ticket from KLCC/Pasar Seni is RM20, or RM35 return.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.