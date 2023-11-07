Perodua increases targets for 2023 to 325,000 sales from strong customer demand, improved parts supply

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / November 7 2023 4:35 pm

Perodua has revised its production target upwards for 2023 to 338,000 units and its sales target to 325,000 units, up from its initial production target of 330,000 units and sales target of 314,000 units which were announced in January this year, the national carmaker has announced.

Even before the upwards revision of its full-year targets, the initial targets, should they be achieved for 2023, would surpass its 2022 production and sales figures of 289,054 units and 282,019 units respectively, which is its prevailing record.

October 2023 saw the highest-ever production and sales achievement by the brand, with 35,111 units produced and 33,836 units sold in a single month, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

For comparison, the carmaker produced 22,974 units and registered 24,849 units in the same month last year (October 2022), and the increase in production was achieved with available resources within the current automotive ecosystem, the Perodua president and CEO said.

On the year-to-date basis, Perodua made 280,452 units between January and October this year, which represents a 22% increase over the 229,811 units produced between January and October 2022. For sales, the carmaker recorded 267,063 registrations in the first 10 months of this year, or a 20.2% increase over the 222,203 units registered in the same period last year.

This year, the Bezza has taken over from the Myvi to be Perodua’s best-selling car of 2023 so far, which is quite the feat considering the compact sedan was first launched in July 2016.

Perodua is ramping up output from its two factories in Sungai Choh, Rawang to 30,000 units a month as supplies of raw materials and parts are now catching up with demand, Zainal said last month.

