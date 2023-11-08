2024 Honda CB650R and CBR650R receive updates – new bodywork and LCD screen, with Honda’s E-Clutch

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 9:01 am

2024 Honda CBR650R

Both the 2024 Honda CB650R naked sports and the Honda CBR650R sportsbike receive body and tech updates for next year. In Malaysia, the 2022 Honda CB650R is priced at RM43,499 while the full fairing CBR650R for the same model year retails at RM45,499.

The CB650R now sports a new slant-eyed LED headlight while the tail and rear cowl has been given a sharper look. This is complemented by new radiator shrouds as well as a redesigned tail light.

For the sports oriented CBR650R, the dual LED headlights are faired into the front cowl to give it a slim silhouette. Along with the redesigned rear cowl, the looks of the CBR650R now follow closely the design style of the CBR100RR-R and CBR600R sportsbikes.

Both Hondas are powered by a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder, 649 cc power plant putting out 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. New is the 5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD sync featuring Honda Roadsync connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

2024 Honda CB650R

The CB650R and CBR650R are also the first motorcycles in Honda’s lineup to be available with its E-Clutch technology. Designed to make motorcycling, from beginner to expert level, easier and more enjoyable, the E-Clutch obviates the need for a clutch lever when changing gears.

Operating like a bi-directional quickshifter, the E-Clutch lets the rider operate the gear lever in the normal manner without having the actuate the clutch. While changing gears a combination of ‘half-clutch’ operation, fuel injection cut-off and ignition control eliminates shift shock for an ultra-smooth ride, a.k.a. rev matching.

The clutch lever is also not required when pulling away or coming to a stop. The E-Clutch activates when the engine is switched on and the rider has the option of disabling the system and operating the clutch manually.

