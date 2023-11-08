BYD Seal, Dolphin EVs score 5-star Euro NCAP rating

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 8 2023 9:49 am

Following its latest round of testing, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has awarded both the BYD Seal and Dolphin with a five-star rating. The latter of the two electric vehicles (EVs) has already been launched in Malaysia, with the other expected to go on sale sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

Both EVs are built on the carmaker’s e-Platform 3.0 and come with a range of standard passive and active safety kit, with the Seal benefitting from enhanced safety thanks to cell-to-body technology. In Euro NCAP’s testing, the sedan managed to score 89% in the adult occupant protection and 87% in child occupant protection.

Meanwhile, in the vulnerable road users category, which covers autonomous emergency braking and impact protection in relation to pedestrians, the Seal managed to score 82%. Lastly, in the safety assist category, the EV managed 76%, with points being deducted for the limited driver monitoring systems that only detects drowsiness.

As for the smaller Dolphin hatchback, the adult and child occupant protection tests registered the same 89% and 87% results. The Dolphin fared slightly better in the vulnerable road users category with a score of 85%, and this is also true in safety assist with a score of 79%.

“Competition between car manufacturers is the driving force behind Euro NCAP’s success. No manufacturer can afford to be left behind when it comes to safety, and this is the motivation for innovation,” said Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP

“The new Chinese brands have hit the ground running, recognising that European car-buyers will not compromise on safety. But technology is evolving faster than ever before, and areas like assisted driving open new areas for competition, and Euro NCAP will ensure that these new technologies are introduced in a way that realises their full safety benefit,” he added.

“We are excited to witness the exceptional performance of all BYD models under the rigorous European safety test conditions. The BYD Seal and the BYD Dolphin now join the BYD Atto 3 in achieving the highest safety test ratings. That is something to be proud of. It underlines how hard BYD relentlessly works in the field of eco-friendly technological development. Customers have the reassurance that safety is always at the forefront of all our innovations,” commented Michael Shu, managing director BYD Europe.





