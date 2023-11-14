Malaysian bikers should not shelter under bridges

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 14 2023 2:31 pm

Despite numerous reminders and advice from police and highway concessionaires, Malaysian motorcyclists still persist in taking shelter under bridges when it rains. A social media post from a group called “Superman Highway” shows a photo of bikers taking shelter under a bridge to the extent of an entire highway lane.

This is dangerous as has been proven numerous times in the past when bikers taking shelter were run over by vehicles unable to stop or take avoiding action in time. Despite highway concessionaires providing shelter for motorcyclists wherever possible, bikers persist in stopping under the nearest bridge or overpass when it rains.

Replies from netizens on the post roundly condemn the action, with several chiming in, “if it rains, you get wet,” and to don a rain coat and get on with it instead of stopping. Malaysian motorcyclists are reminded to only take shelter under bridges where lay-by areas are provided and avoid prolong their bikes on the highway proper.

