New Subaru Forester to gain hybrid powertrain in 2025 – battery and components to be sourced from Toyota

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / November 20 2023 12:13 pm

According to a report by Automotive News, the sixth-generation Subaru Forester will gain a hybrid powertrain in 2025, which will use components from Toyota.

“We haven’t announced anything on specs or performance yet; that will be coming down the road. But it will be a Toyota-sourced battery [and electrical components] joined with a boxer engine,” revealed Subaru of America COO Jeff Walters.

Both carmakers have been working together for some time now, with joint projects in the past being the 86 and BRZ duo, the plug-in hybrid Crosstrek Hybrid and more recently, the second-generation BRZ and GR86 as well as the bZ4X and Solterra pairings.

“There’s a lot of work for engineering to get at it, but we’ve had a hybrid – the Crosstrek plug-in hybrid – that was a battery system sourced from Toyota,” added Walters.

The previous-generation Forester was available with an e-Boxer hybrid powertrain, which was developed in-house, although real-world testing revealed less than impressive fuel economy. That setup saw a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine augmented by an electric motor integrated into the Lineartronic CVT, joined by the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

The latest Forester that just broke cover last week will only be offered in the United States with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine making 183 PS (180 hp) and 241 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT and AWD.

