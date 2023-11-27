2023 MotoGP: Marquez retires from Repsol Honda

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 27 2023 12:43 pm

Failing to regain his form, Marc Marquez announced his retirement from MotoGP and the Repsol Honda Team. Ending his contract one year early by mutual agreement, Marquez strived to return to his championship winning ways in 2023.

Despite a third place at the 2023 Japan Grand Prix in Motegi, Marquez failed to return to form after his performance altering crash in 2020 at the opening race of season in Spain, suffering a broken right arm. After sitting out most of the 2020 season, the intervening two years were not kind to Marquez, finding himself outclassed by the new crop of young riders.

During his time at Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) with the Repsol Honda Team, Marquez won six MotoGP World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 premier class victories, 101 podiums, 64 poles, 59 fastest laps and 2,626 points. As the most successful rider for HRC in MotoGP, Marquez started with Repsol Honda Team in 2013, becoming the youngest ever premier class winner at 20 years and 60 days old.

Marquez’ crowning season was 2019, where the Spaniard won every race inside the top two. With 420 points, the now eight-time World Champion set a new record for points in a season until the advent of the Sprint races in MotoGP.

