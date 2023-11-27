2024 Yamaha PG-1 lifestyle bike makes Thailand debut

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 27 2023 2:21 pm

New in the underbone motorcycle segment is the 2024 Yamaha PG-1. Touted as an outdoor lifestyle bike, the PG-1 makes its world debut in Thailand, being a collaboration between Yamaha Japan and Thailand.

With an underbone frame, the PG-1 gets a 115 cc air-cooled engine taken from the Yamaha Finn. Styling follows the off-road adventure/scrambler style, seen in competitors like the Honda CT125 and in Malaysia, the Aveta Ranger Max Explorer (priced at RM6,988).

Differing from the typical kapchai is the PG-1’s long travel telescopic front forks, with protective rubber boots for the authentic off-road rugged look. This is coupled with wide handlebars and single round halogen headlight in the 1970s scrambler style.

Twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear gives the PG-1 additional ground clearance, some 190 mm below the engine. Chunky tyres adorn the 17-inch wheels, with braking done with a single hydraulic disc on the front and mechanical drum brake at the back.

There are four colour options available for the PG-1 – Yellow, Blue, Black and Brown. No pricing information was released on the PG-1 with the official reveal happening at the 40th Thailand International Moto Expo in Bangkok on November 30.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.