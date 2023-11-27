Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 27 2023 11:05 am

The free bus service to Pavilion Bukit Jalil, operated by Rapid KL, has been expanded to Astro and Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) for some time now. The bus runs from 11.30 am to 8.45 pm on weekdays, catering to those who work in the two locations.

Aside from a free ride to Pavilion Bukit Jalil for lunch, once you’re at the mall, you can hop on the existing free bus from PBJ to the LRT Awan Besar station.

That route from mall to LRT station has been in place since early this year, and it runs from 8am to 11pm on weekdays, and 8am to 10.50 pm on weekends. The frequency is every 20 minutes but as Bukit Jalil workers/residents would know, the distance may be short, but it’s very congested at the AFC junction and along the Jalil Link shops.

