Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition shown

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 28 2023 3:50 pm

In a special owner’s event in India called the Motoverse, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 was unveiled. As a limited edition, only 25 units of the Shotgun 650 will be produced and only available for sale at the event site and nowhere else.

The Shotgun 650 is the production version of the prototype model shown at the 2021 EICMA shown Italy, then dubbed the SG650 Concept. The Shotgun 650 draws inspiration from the world of custom bikes and the many mods Royal Enfield owners apply to their bikes.

According to Royal Enfield, the Shotgun 650 is something different from what is available on the roads. This includes specially produced components as well as hand-painted body panels.

Motive power comes from Royal Enfield’s 640 cc parallel-twin, the same unit used in others models in the lineup such as the Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. Power for the Shotgun 650 is rated at 46.8 hp at 7,150 rpm with 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,150 rpm.

Accessories on the Shotgun 650 include bar-end mirrors and removable pillion seat. LED lighting is used for the headlight with a combination analogue and digital instrument gauge as per the Super Meteor 650.





