Government conducting public survey on targeted subsidies – RON 95 implementation in 2H 2024

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 11:38 am

The government is currently conducting a survey regarding the retargeting of aid and subsidies from now until December 31, 2023. Open to the public (access it here), the survey is being conducted by the ministry of domestic trade and costs of living (KPDN), with the views of the rakyat being taken into consideration before targeted subsidies are introduced.

Through the survey, the government hopes to gain a better overview of how well Malaysians understand the implementation of targeted subsidies, identify practical methods of providing aid and subsidies that Malaysians would prefer as well as any other input or views from the people.

Whether you’re in support of targeted subsidies or not, fill up the survey to let the government know your thoughts on the matter. Come 2024, the government plans to introduce a targeted subsidy mechanism for RON95 petrol in the second half of the year.

This move is in line with its effort to optimise resources while reducing leakages and wastage. Aside from petrol, targeted subsidies will also affect diesel, which will be introduce in phases. Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has said that the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database would be a crucial component in allowing the government to rationalise its subsidies and implement social welfare reforms. As of October, the PADU database was 72% complete.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.