BHPetrol ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ winners awarded; four winners score Proton Iriz, Dubai trip

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 5 2023 4:56 pm

The prize winners for the recently concluded BHPetrol ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ contest have been awarded their prizes at an event last week, following the running of the event from August 1 until October 31, 2023.

Four winners scored the grand prize of a new Proton Iriz Active, as well as a trip to Dubai accompanied by Malaysian singer, actor and host Alif Satar. A further four units of the Iriz Active were awarded to second prize winners, while 14 winners of the third prize each took home a Modenas Kriss 110 motorcycle.

In addition, participants in the ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ contest also stood to win prizes including 30,000 ePoints, 60 smartphones, 30 units of 32-inch LED smart TVs, 56 units of BHPetrol SynGard lubricants and weekly winners of limited edition BHPetrol umbrellas.

To enter the contest, customers at BHPetrol were required to spend a minimum of RM40 on Infiniti fuels (RON 95, RON 97, B10 diesel or B7 diesel), or in-store items in a single receipt. Excluded transactions for this contest were for any tobacco product, Touch ‘n Go top-up, ePay, utility payment and car cleaning.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.