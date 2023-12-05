Chrysler 300C stretch limousine breaks down and partially blocks intersection at Jalan Klang Lama

By Gerard Lye / December 5 2023 3:54 pm

Here’s an unusual sight. Our very own Harvinder Singh sighted this Chrysler 300C stretch limousine that broke down and partially blocked an intersection along Jalan Klang Lama.

This limo is based on the second-generation 300, which was first introduced in 2011. In 300C guise, it is powered by a 5.7 Hemi V8 that makes 368 PS (363 hp) and 534 Nm of torque. That’s should be sufficient grunt to haul the heavily stretched body that looks to be over nine metres long.

A quick check on the internet reveals a few local companies offering the 300C stretch limousine as available for rental. You can even buy one, as we also spotted a version with a 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 available for sale.

If you are or were in the area and curious why there’s a traffic jam, this could probably be it.

