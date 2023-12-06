2024 MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing takes over from RNF

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 6 2023 10:48 am

Joining the 2024 MotoGP season as an independent team is Trackhouse Racing, partnering with Aprilia. Trackhouse takes over the previous RNF Racing from team principal Datuk Razlan Razali.

Trackhouse will campaign the Aprilia RS-GP, ridden by Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, both of whom are salaried riders with Aprilia. The team’s racing livery will only be revealed next year but during the team announcement in Milan the team unveiled a symbolic American flag-liveried Aprilia RS-GP, paying tribute to testing colours used by the late Nicky Hayden.

At the launch, Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks was joined on stage by Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and Dorna Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo. Last month, CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team saw the dismissal of Razlan, along with losing their grip spot for 2024.

