JPJ @ Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Madani event, Dec 8-10 – MyLesen, mobile counter, free helmet exchange

JPJ will have a booth at the “One-year with the Madani government” (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event from December 8-10 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium’s grounds. There’s plenty that one can do at the road transport department’s booth, which will be in the transport ministry’s section.

At the event, you can sign for the 2024 MyLesen license assistance programme, which has categories for B2 motorcycles, e-hailing, PSV and GDL. One can also register for a JPJ eID and MyJPJ account at the booth.

JPJ’s mobile counters will also be on site, and with those, you can renew your driver’s license (CDL, PDL), vocational driver’s license (GDL, PSV), road tax (LKM), collect CDL and LKM (for online renewal via MySikap) and pay JPJ summonses (except for blacklist).

There will also be a helmet exchange programme, where you can exchange a used, broken or non-Sirim compliant motorcycle helmet for a new one, for free. This is for Malaysian citizens only, and you’ll have to produce your MyKad for the exchange. Limited to 1,000 helmets per day. Refer to the images below for more info.

  • newme on Dec 06, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    You can take them out from B40 but you can’t take B40 out from them. They will still go back to B40 eventually.

    Education is the key. But knowing B40, they’d rather whine “rakyat tengah susah” at “Pengeluaran Khas KWSP” FB page than learning anything useful.

