JPJ @ Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Madani event, Dec 8-10 – MyLesen, mobile counter, free helmet exchange

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 6 2023 4:26 pm

JPJ will have a booth at the “One-year with the Madani government” (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event from December 8-10 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium’s grounds. There’s plenty that one can do at the road transport department’s booth, which will be in the transport ministry’s section.

At the event, you can sign for the 2024 MyLesen license assistance programme, which has categories for B2 motorcycles, e-hailing, PSV and GDL. One can also register for a JPJ eID and MyJPJ account at the booth.

JPJ’s mobile counters will also be on site, and with those, you can renew your driver’s license (CDL, PDL), vocational driver’s license (GDL, PSV), road tax (LKM), collect CDL and LKM (for online renewal via MySikap) and pay JPJ summonses (except for blacklist).

There will also be a helmet exchange programme, where you can exchange a used, broken or non-Sirim compliant motorcycle helmet for a new one, for free. This is for Malaysian citizens only, and you’ll have to produce your MyKad for the exchange. Limited to 1,000 helmets per day. Refer to the images below for more info.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.