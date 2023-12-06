MyLesen programme to help more B40 households in Sabah obtain B2 motorcycle licenses next year

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 6 2023 10:32 am

The MyLesen programme will benefit more households in the bottom 40% (B40) income bracket next year, enabling them to obtain B2 motorcycle licenses, the New Straits Times reported.

“The initiative, as presented in the Budget by the prime minister, is highly welcomed by the state government. It involves B2 motorcycle licence, e-hailing, and taxis, with the government bearing the cost of driving tests,” Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said yesterday.

Sabah received a 500-unit quota for the MyLesen B2 programme, for Kinabatangan and Tuaran. The Sabah state government yesterday presented B2 motorcycle licenses to 246 candidates who successfully passed the road transport department (JPJ) test for the license, the Sabah chief minister said.

“The selected recipients are from the B40 group, consisting of beneficiaries of Rahmah cash contributions, e-Kasih, persons with disabilities (OKU), and zakat recipients,” he said.

Towards the end of last month, the MyLesen programme saw 982 participants of the B40 group in Sarikei, Sarawak receive their probationary B2 motorcycle license following their completion of the programme.

The MyLesen B2 license assistance programme was launched on a national level in May this year, where RM2.7 million has been allocated for this purpose under Budget 2023, with tests and lessons priced at RM300 per candidate. This assistance is offered to 9,000 people from the B40 group.

In May this year, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the government intends to expand the MyLesen license assistance programme to vocational driving licenses, such as for the public service vehicle (PSV) and Class E (buses) categories.

