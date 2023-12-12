Largest Chery 4S centre in M’sia opens in Medini, JB

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / December 12 2023 3:20 pm

Chery is busy. Following the recent opening of its flagship 4S showroom in Kuantan, the brand has now opened doors to its largest 4S centre in Malaysia to date. The outlet, operated by Gagner Auto, is located in Medini, Johor Bahru.

As the Medini facility is a 4S centre, it’s a one-stop shop for sales, service, spare parts, as well as body and paint services. Chery says that the building has an eco-friendly design and employs energy-efficient practices.

Chery also used the outlet launch to preview the Omoda E5 for the southern region. The electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV was previewed to the press last week ahead of its introduction in Q1 2024. The BYD Atto 3 Extended Range rival has 430 km of range (WLTP) from a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which powers a front electric motor with 224 PS/340 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in 7.6 seconds.

For charging, the Omoda E5 supports AC charging at a max rate of 9.9 kW, while DC fast charging goes up to 80 kW – the latter will juice up the battery from 0-80% in 35 minutes. There’s also vehicle-to-load (V2L) with an output of up to 3.3 kW to power appliances. Full details and gallery of the Omoda E5 here.

“With Chery’s entry into the southern region of Malaysia, having its largest 4S flagship in Medini, we believe this will contribute to the various aspects of development, fostering economic, environmental and technological advancements. With the upcoming launch of our Omoda E5, the Chery group advocates to a more sustainable environment, stimulate investment in renewable energy infrastructure development while promoting smart city integration,” said Lee Wen Hsiang, VP of Chery Malaysia.

Aside from expanding its network, Chery has also announced the impending arrival of its Jaecoo sub-brand, which will launch next year. The first Jaecoo model for our market will be the J7, and two right-hand drive units of the SUV are currently on test in Malaysia.

