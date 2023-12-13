KTM Komuter, ETS faced over 2-hour delays yesterday due to fallen crane, which snapped overhead lines

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / December 13 2023 12:30 pm

The KTM Komuter and ETS services faced over two hours of delays yesterday due to a fallen crane, which snapped the track’s overhead lines at KM355.749 between Rawang dan Kuang stations, the rail operator said.

The crane in question was used for the construction of a multi-storey carpark by the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC). The crane sunk and then tipped over on the train track, causing the overhead lines to snap. The incident happened at 5.35 pm yesterday.

As such, the KL Sentral-Tg Malim Komuter service was stopped at Sungai Buloh while the train from the opposite direction terminated at Serendah. Buses were deployed to connect passengers from Serendah to Sungai Buloh stations.

As for the ETS service between Padang Besar and Gemas, southbound trains stopped at Tg Malim and buses ferried passengers to Sungai Buloh for them to continue the journey towards Gemas. Passengers from the south got the same bus shuttle to Tg Malim. Throughout the service disruption period, KTM staff and Polis Bantuan were on hand to assist passengers.

