Kesas motorcycle lane diversion into emergency lane at two points – for WCE construction, today till Jan 15

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 14 2023 5:11 pm

Take note, Kesas Highway users. There will be a temporary diversion of the motorcycle lane into the mainline’s emergency lane at two points between the Bandar Puteri and Jalan Kebun interchanges. This is to facilitate the construction of the LSA (Lebuhraya Shah Alam, the proper name for Kesas) interchange of the West Coast Expressway.

The points are from KM22.7 to KM23.1 and KM24 to KM24.3 eastbound (to Subang/KL), and from KM24.3 to KM24 and KM23.1 to KM22.9 westbound (to Shah Alam/Klang). The work areas and diversions are illustrated in the graphic above.

This temporary diversion of the motorcycle lane into the mainline is in effect from today till January 15, 2024. Motorcyclists and those on the main highway lanes should take note of the merger and drive/ride safe. Follow the road signs and crew instructions in the area.

